Telugu actors Sudhir Babu and Kiran Abbavaram are vying for the Telugu remake rights of the film 'Kill', originally produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's 87Eleven Entertainment, led by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, is planning a remake, praising the film's action sequences and expressing the challenge of living up to the original.

Details of the Hollywood remake are still under wraps. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:38 pm Jul 14, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Kill, starring actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, has become a surprise hit, earning ₹11cr in its first week. The film's unique narrative, centered around a two-hour train journey where the protagonist eliminates 40-50 dacoits threatening his girlfriend's family, has captivated audiences. This success has sparked interest in a remake, with reports suggesting two Telugu actors have approached Dharma Productions to secure the rights.

Per 123Telugu, Sudhir Babu and Kiran Abbavaram are reportedly seeking the Telugu rights for Kill. Babu and Abbavaram's teams have shown interest, but no decisions have been made yet. Meanwhile, the original creators of Kill are currently seeking a high-profile actor to ensure the film's success not only in the Telugu market but also in Tamil and Malayalam markets. The film has been produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar.

Kill has also caught the attention of Hollywood, with a remake being planned by Chad Stahelski's company, 87Eleven Entertainment. Stahelski is known for directing the popular John Wick series. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski remarked, adding that they have "big shoes to fill." The details of the Hollywood remake, including casting and release dates, are yet to be announced.