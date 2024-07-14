In short Simplifying... In short Actor Abhishek Banerjee is set to showcase his acting range with the simultaneous release of two films, 'Stree 2' and 'Vedaa'.

Abhishek Banerjee speaks about two films releasing same day

'Two polar opposite roles': Abhishek Banerjee on 'Stree 2'-'Vedaa' clash

What's the story In an unusual turn of events, actor Abhishek Banerjee is preparing for the simultaneous release of his two films, Stree 2 and Vedaa, on August 15. The actor, speaking to Mid-Day, humorously compared the situation to the dilemma of choosing a favorite parent, stating, "Being an only child, I was often asked this question and I could never answer it because I love them both equally." Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein will also release the same day.

Banerjee views box-office clash as opportunity

Banerjee sees the concurrent release of his films as an opportunity to showcase his acting versatility. "There is a lot of money to make as it's a long weekend and the audience would crave a good movie." "As an actor, what more could I have asked for? I came to Bombay to see myself in theatres, and the whole country will see me doing two polar opposite roles in the two most loved genres, action and comedy."

High expectations surround horror-comedy 'Stree 2'

Stree 2, a sequel featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, arrives six years after the successful first installment. The film carries high expectations due to its predecessor's popularity and the recent success of horror comedy Munjya. Banerjee praised director Amar Kaushik saying, "When you have a hardworking and passionate director like Amar Kaushik, you're in for a treat." "I saw a few scenes while dubbing, and it turned out better than I had imagined while shooting."

Banerjee embraces antagonist role in action film 'Vedaa'

In contrast, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is an action entertainer where Banerjee plays an antagonist opposite John Abraham. This marks his first serious role in a theatrical release as his previous roles have been comedic. He expressed gratitude toward Advani for casting him in Vedaa saying, "Thank God Nikkhil sir could see me in Vedaa; it takes a long time to gain the trust of directors that you can do different genres."