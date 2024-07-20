In short Simplifying... In short Actor Gulshan Devaiah confessed to not having a personal connection with co-star Janhvi Kapoor, but assured it didn't affect their professional performance.

Gulshan Devaiah opens up about co-star Janhvi Kapoor

'Don't vibe at all': Gulshan Devaiah's confession about co-star Janhvi

What's the story In an interview with Film Companion, actor Gulshan Devaiah admitted that he doesn't exactly share a friendly rapport with Janhvi Kapoor. Set to appear together in the upcoming film Ulajh, Devaiah revealed that while their professional relationship is intact, they do not "vibe" otherwise. "We don't really vibe that way; like you know, it's not like we're sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting, or anything like that," said Devaiah.

Devaiah clarifies professional performance unaffected by personal dynamics

Despite the lack of personal connection, Devaiah clarified that their professional performance was not compromised. "I never felt that that was getting in the way of us doing the scenes. It didn't feel like, Oh, I'm not getting enough or something is lacking," he stated. He emphasized that actors can 'vibe' on set without necessarily becoming friends, underscoring the distinction between personal and professional relationships in the film industry.

Kapoor's efforts to improve on-set relationship

Kapoor also shared her experience, revealing that she was once advised to laugh at Devaiah's jokes to prevent him from feeling 'intimidated.' She recalled receiving a call on set suggesting she and Devaiah should go for coffee together because they weren't interacting much between takes. This insight provides a glimpse into the efforts made behind the scenes to foster better interpersonal dynamics among co-stars.

Vijay Varma, netizens lauded Devaiah's honesty

Following the release of the interview video, netizens praised Devaiah for his honesty. Actor Vijay Varma, a close friend of Devaiah's, commented on the situation saying: "I think the journalists are only trained and prepared to hear 'we were like a family' narrative." "They need the training and not [Devaiah]. With the talent and personality, you have.. I know you don't get intimidated easily."

More about the upcoming film 'Ulajh'

The film Ulajh was supposed to be released on July 5, but was postponed and is now scheduled for release on August 2, clashing with Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. It also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. The suspense drama film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria, known for Big Girls Don't Cry.