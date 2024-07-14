In short Simplifying... In short Anant Ambani celebrated his wedding by gifting his groomsmen ₹2 crore watches, each featuring an 18K pink gold case, a Grande Tapisserie patterned dial, and a self-winding movement with multiple features.

Anant Ambani gifts ₹2 crore watches to all groomsmen!

What's the story Anant Ambani, in a display of opulence and friendships, presented his groomsmen with watches valued at ₹2 crore each during his wedding to Radhika Merchant on Friday. The recipients reportedly included Bollywood stars and Ambani's close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. These luxurious Audemars Piguet timepieces were part of the extravagant gift hampers given to guests at his wedding, reflecting the lavishness of the Ambani wedding celebrations.

The watch boasts a 41mm 18K pink gold case, 9.5mm thick, with a sapphire crystal back and screw-locked crown. The dial is pink gold-toned with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating. The timepiece includes an inner bezel of the same tone and the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement with multiple features including week indication, day, date, astronomical moon phase display, month view, and leap year indicator.

Moreover, the watch also offers a 40-hour power reserve and comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet along with an AP folding buckle and an additional blue alligator strap. The watch is water-resistant up to 20 meters. Coming back to Ambani's wedding, the guest list included cinema luminaries such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, amng others. A reception is scheduled for Sunday night.