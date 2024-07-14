In short Simplifying... In short 'Euphoria 3' filming was delayed due to a writers' strike, the rising success of its main cast, and controversy surrounding its creator, Sam Levinson.

The departure of Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, also contributed to the delay.

The departure of Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, also contributed to the delay.

Despite these setbacks, HBO is excited for the show's return, with the new season expected to feature a time jump into the characters' post-high school lives.

'Euphoria' to resume production in 2025

'Euphoria 3' begins filming in 2025; why it's heavily delayed

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jul 14, 202402:00 am

What's the story After a three-year hiatus following the premiere of its second season, HBO's hit series Euphoria is set to resume production in January 2025, revealed the makers on Friday. The majority of the main cast members, including Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney are confirmed to return to the beloved show. However, the exact date for the show's return to television screens remains uncertain. Let's explore why Euphoria Season three was stuck in limbo for so long.

Delay causes

Cast members' rising success, Hollywood's historical strike

The delay in Euphoria's production was due to several factors. A significant one was a historic dual strike by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer, which impacted the show's production timeline. The rising success of principal cast members, Zendaya, Sweeney, and Elordi also heavily contributed to the delay. Additionally, the death of Angus Cloud and controversy surrounding another HBO show created by Sam Levinson added to the postponement.

Cast changes

Barbie Ferreira's departure adds to 'Euphoria's production delay

Rumors of a feud between Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, and Levinson also contributed to the production delay. Ferreira announced in August 2022 that she would not be returning for a third season following rumors of an on-set argument with Levinson. However, she clarified in an interview that her departure was a mutual decision based on the belief that her character's story had run its course.

Anticipated return

HBO expresses excitement over 'Euphoria's return

Despite the challenges faced during the production delay, HBO programming head Francesca Orsi expressed enthusiasm about Euphoria's return. In a statement, she said, "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast." The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the new season will likely feature a time jump into the future, portraying characters post-high school. In India, it's streaming on JioCinema.