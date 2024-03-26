Next Article

'Euphoria' S03 will feature Zendaya in the lead

HBO confirms 'Euphoria' S03 is very much happening

What's the story Contrary to circulating social media rumors, HBO has affirmed that the production of Euphoria's third season is still in progress. An HBO representative stated, "HBO and Sam Levinson are dedicated to creating an outstanding third season." The production has experienced delays due to factors such as the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

What to expect from next season?

'Euphoria's upcoming season will take a 'film noir' turn

Levinson, the creator of the series, intriguingly labeled the forthcoming season of Euphoria as "film noir." He apparently intends to explore "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world," especially through Zendaya's character, Rue. However, specific plot details remain under wraps by both the network and cast members, adding a layer of suspense for fans eagerly awaiting the new season.

Cast's reaction to production delays

Cast members found humor amidst production delay

The delay in the production of Euphoria's third season has also resulted in jokes among the cast members. Nika King, who plays Zendaya's mother on the show, humorously mentioned her financial need for the show to resume during a comedy performance earlier. Jacob Elordi also lightened up the situation during a late-night talk show appearance, demonstrating the cast's camaraderie despite delays.

More from the cast

Sydney's Sweeney spoke about third season of the series

During a podcast interview with Josh Horowitz, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season. She likened discussing Euphoria to talking about Marvel due to its secretive nature. Sweeney showed affection for her character and compared returning to the show to coming home. She also highlighted the unique experience of working on Euphoria due to its prolonged production period and tight-knit cast.

Departures from the show

Characters that will be missed in the upcoming season

The third season of Euphoria will witness some significant departures. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, bid farewell to her role. Additionally, the show lost Angus Cloud, known for his portrayal of Fezco, to an accidental overdose last year. These exits are likely to result in changes in the storyline and dynamics of the popular high school drama series.