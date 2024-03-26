Next Article

'Titanic' door sold at an auction for $700K+

Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' door sells for $700K+ in auction

By Aikantik Bag 11:14 am Mar 26, 202411:14 am

What's the story Hollywood auctions are not new, and over the years, several items owned by celebrities or connected with cult classics have been up for auction. Now, the floating door prop from Titanic has reportedly fetched a staggering $7,18,750 at the Planet Hollywood auction. The event, which spanned from Wednesday to Sunday, saw the door prop emerge as the top-selling item. It outshone Indiana Jones's iconic bullwhip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which went under the hammer for $5,25,000.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Titanic is often considered one of the most iconic romantic dramas of all time. The film became a rage during its release and swept 11 Academy Awards becoming the film with the highest number of Oscar wins. The iconic film's door shown in the climax has been in debate for a long time, hence even after years, the curiosity surrounding the protagonist's (Jack) death is at a peak.

Controversy

Controversy surrounding the iconic door prop

The door prop has become a point of much debate in cinematic history, sparking more than 20 years of discussion about whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived by sharing it with Rose (Kate Winslet). The debate has drawn remarks from numerous celebrities, including Celine Dion and Victor Garber. The intensity of this dispute led James Cameron, the director and writer of Titanic, to conduct experiments during the film's 25th anniversary in 2023 to attempt to resolve it.

Experiment

Director Cameron's take on the debate

Cameron has addressed this topic in multiple interviews but conceded that he could have avoided controversy by making the door smaller. In a National Geographic special, he stated, "Final verdict: Jack might've survived, but there are many variables." He further explained that it was impossible to recreate all factors such as "the terror, the adrenaline" in a controlled experiment. With his current understanding of hypothermia, Cameron concluded, "I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt."

Trivia

More about the film's story and cast

The movie revolves around the real-life tragedy of the Titanic ship which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 during its maiden voyage to New York City. The ensemble cast included Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, and Dancy Nucci, among others. The movie's brilliant music was composed by James Horner. The film was cranked by Russell Carpenter.