Red Hulk debuts in new 'Captain America' movie trailer

Meet Red Hulk: Captain America's foe in 'Brave New World'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jul 14, 202412:30 am

What's the story Marvel Studios has unveiled the Red Hulk, a new antagonist, in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, released on Friday. The character is expected to play a significant role not only in this film but also potentially shape the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trailer showcases a tense dynamic between Sam Wilson's Captain America, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, and President Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Character background

Red Hulk's origins and abilities explored

The Red Hulk, originally introduced in the Marvel Comics after World War Hulk, was created by the supervillain group Intelligencia. Led by MODOK and The Leader, they used satellites to gather gamma radiation drained from Hulk to transform General "Thunderbolt" Ross into the Red Hulk. Unlike Bruce Banner's green-skinned Hulk, Ross's transformation involved siphoned gamma radiation and cosmic rays, possibly explaining his red skin.

Character abilities

His unique powers and MCU adaptation

In the comics, Red Hulk boasts some key strengths over his green counterpart. Unlike Banner's rage-driven Hulk, Red Hulk retains his intelligence during transformations. While the MCU's Banner achieved a similar feat by becoming "Smart Hulk," some fans yearn for a return to the classic dynamic. Red Hulk can also generate heat and absorb various forms of energy, beyond just gamma radiation. However, it remains to be seen if the MCU's Red Hulk will inherit these same powers.

Storyline implications

Red Hulk's role in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ross's transformation into Red Hulk while serving as the President of the US marks a departure from his comic book counterpart. This shift is expected to have intriguing implications for the film's storyline. The trailer also hints at potential mind manipulation behind Ross's transformation, possibly linked to The Leader, confirmed as a primary antagonist in the movie.

Film premiere

'Captain America: Brave New World' release details

Captain America: Brave New World is slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. The film marks the return of Mackie to the Marvel Universe as Wilson's Captain America, a noteworthy role he first assumed in the Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This upcoming release continues to expand the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe﻿.