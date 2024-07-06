In brief Simplifying... In brief After the success of 'Rautu Ka Raaz', actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is teaming up again with director Anand Surapur for a new project.

Surapur, who has two scripts ready, is leaning towards a unique ghost story set in Uttarakhand, aiming to break the clutter of the genre.

The director, known for his fast-paced filmmaking, completed his previous film in just 25 days, earning positive reviews. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Anand Surapur's next

Nawazuddin Siddiqui signs Anand Surapur's next after 'Rautu Ka Raaz'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 pm Jul 06, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Renowned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been confirmed for director Anand Surapur's forthcoming film. This collaboration follows the success of their recent movie, Rautu Ka Raaz, which premiered on ZEE5 on June 28. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Surapur revealed that their next collaboration will delve into Uttarakhand's folklore, exploring the intriguing tales of paris (fairies) and chudails (witches).

Future collaboration

Siddiqui expressed interest in working with Surapur again

Following the success of Rautu Ka Raaz, Siddiqui expressed interest in working with Surapur on another project. The director quoted Siddiqui saying, "'Let's do the other film as well, the mystery one set in Uttarakhand." "He has even given us dates to shoot in December," he added. When asked for details, he replied, "The state has many ghost stories. It's believed that if you go to Pari Tibba in Mussoorie and if the fairy likes you, she'll take you away."

Statement

'Pari one seems more interesting...'

Surapur revealed that he has two scripts in hand, stating, "There's also a murder mystery. We are figuring out which one to make." "But the pari one seems more interesting." He explained, "It's difficult to differentiate one content from another (in this genre). People also get bored of it after a point. Once in a while, if you make something unique, it will work. It's a clutter-breaking thing actually."

Production insights

Behind the scenes of 'Rautu Ka Raaz'

Further, Surapur also shared intriguing details about the production of his recent offering Rautu Ka Raaz. Initially, the film was to be shot in a blind school in Mumbai, but due to denied permission, the location had to be changed. Surapur found an alternative site in Uttarakhand, near anoter blind school. The final shooting took place in Rautu Ki Beli, a village approximately 90 minutes from Dehradun.

Success story

Surapur's fast-paced filmmaking and positive reception

Surapur expressed satisfaction with the response to Rautu Ka Raaz, stating, "The response has been very good according to ZEE. The reviews were 70% positive." When asked in how many days he completed the shoot, the director made a surprise revelation, "We shot the film in 25 days. I even shot The Fakir Of Venice in 23 days. I shoot very fast. I am a producer's dream (laughs)!"