Muted promotional campaign for Akshay Kumar's film 'Sarfira' raises questions

'Sarfira's subdued promotions result of Akshay's recent failures: Report

02:05 pm Jul 06, 2024

What's the story In a significant shift from the norm, the promotional campaign for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Sarfira, has been notably muted. Bollywood Hungama reports that this is a deliberate decision by the producers, influenced by Kumar's recent underwhelming box office performance. The success of Sarfira is now expected to hinge on word-of-mouth and its ability to resonate with audiences beyond initial promotions.

Producers hope to emulate '12th Fail's success

The producers of Sarfira are reportedly aiming to replicate the success of 12th Fail (2023), a film that thrived on word-of-mouth despite minimal promotions. "Sarfira makers believe that their film is in the same zone and would score once the public reports are out." A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay's recent films haven't worked, be it Selfiee (2023), Mission Raniganj (2023) or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)."

'Sarfira' faces additional challenge due to remake factor

Sarfira, a remake of Suriya's National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru (2020), faces an additional challenge. The original Tamil film and its Hindi dubbed version Udaan are already available on Amazon Prime Video and have been viewed by many Hindi audiences. "The makers of Sarfira are getting the film promoted through certain influencers and they have been told not to mention that it's a remake. But the aam junta knows about it," the source added.

'Sarfira' set to clash with 'Indian 2'

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, also stars Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal. It is set to clash with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which will release in multiple languages on July 12. Indian 2, directed by Shankar, stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, Bobby Simha, and S. J. Suryah. It has a runtime of about three hours.