Roger Federer finally reacts to his 'doppelganger' Arbaaz Khan

What's the story We never saw this coming. In a recent video shared by Amazon Prime Video's official Instagram handle, tennis legend Roger Federer acknowledged the striking resemblance between himself and Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan. This is the first time Federer has publicly commented on their similar appearance, despite Khan having previously noted the likeness. In the video, Federer humorously referred to this as the 'doppelganger situation' with Khan.

Federer would like to meet Khan one day

Federer, in the video, discussed the peculiarities of social media and how it brings such comparisons to light. He stated, "Social media is a wild place, and I come across a lot of things. So people on social media how they find these things and meld them together, and they pop up time and again." The tennis star also expressed his interest in meeting his Bollywood "lookalike" in-person someday. If that happens, it will break the internet and how!

Netizens react to Federer's acknowledgement of Khan

The video of Federer discussing his lookalike sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. Comments ranged from "Even Federer is a fan of Arbaz Khan sir wow what a legend," to "This is epic," and "Wow!!! we got roger federer talking about and acknowledging Arbaaz khan before GTA 6!!!" Another said, "Wow! I never thought I would see this day."

Khan's past portrayal of Federer and anticipated response

In 2023, Khan, a fan of Federer, portrayed the tennis star in a commercial that amused and impressed viewers. In the ad, he said, "This is how I became the world's greatest player." Following Federer's recent acknowledgement and expressed desire to meet him, fans are now eagerly awaiting Khan's response. Work-wise, earlier this year, Khan produced the Raveena Tandon-led film Patna Shuklla.