Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-5 win (Image source: X/@atptour)

Wimbledon 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas tames Taro Daniel, reaches second round

By Parth Dhall 01:22 am Jul 03, 202401:22 am

What's the story Eleventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Taro Daniel to reach the second round at 2024 Wimbledon. Tsitsipas claimed a 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-5 win in the men's singles first-round clash after over two hour. The Greek star has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. Tsitsipas, who played the 2024 French Open quarter-final, eyes his maiden Grand Slam title.

Stats

A look at match stats

Tsitsipas won a total of 121 points and 55 winners throughout the match. He served 15 aces compared to Daniel's 10. The Greek star had a win percentage of 77 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 44 of his 121 receiving points. Daniel recorded just 17 unforced errors, while both of them registered two double-faults.

Wimbledon

Tsitsipas 9-6 at Wimbledon

As mentioned, Tsitsipas has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. He suffered a first-round exit in 2021 before reaching the third and fourth rounds in the next two years, respectively. Notably, Tsitsipas is yet to go past the fourth round at Wimbledon. He now has a win-loss record of 9-6 at the grass-court Slam.

Information

65th Grand Slam win for Tsitsipas

Overall, Tsitsipas claimed his 65th match-win at Grand Slams. The Greek star has a 26-8 record at the French Open and a 24-7 record at the Australian Open. His worst win-loss record stays at the US Open (6-6).

Information

Tsitsipas has a 2-0 lead over Daniel

Tsitsipas now has a 2-0 lead over Daniel in the ATP head-to-head series. His only other win against Daniel on the ATP Tour came in the Round of 32 in Tokyo (2018). Tsitsipas won that match 6-1, 6-3.