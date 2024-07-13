In short Simplifying... In short Actor Samir Soni recently dismissed rumors of marital discord, clarifying that his Instagram post about societal trends was not personal.

He expressed concern about social media's impact on relationships and societal values, noting a shift in attitudes among the younger generation.

Soni also highlighted a trend in the West where women want to be homemakers and expect their husbands to provide, but emphasized his preference for relationships based on mutual understanding rather than materialistic desires.

Samir Soni shuts down divorce rumors with wife Neelam Kothari

By Tanvi Gupta 04:55 pm Jul 13, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Indian actor-director Samir Soni recently dismissed rumors of marital discord with his wife, actor Neelam Kothari. The speculation was sparked by a thought-provoking Instagram post shared by Soni four days ago, leading to conjecture among netizens. "Neelam and I have been married for 14 years, nothing is wrong between us. Sorry for the disappointment people, but there's no trouble in paradise!" he stated emphatically, labeling the rumors as "baseless."

About the post

What was Soni's post all about?

In his post, the 55-year-old personality wrote: "If you want a rich husband, you better be pretty darn hot. If you want a "gorgeous" wife, work your ass off and make money. And the rest who just want a happy, loving marriage, first live together for six months and then decide (sic)." This post led netizens to speculate that everything is not well between the couple, who tied the knot in 2011.

Post explanation

Soni clarified intent behind controversial Instagram post

Soni clarified to Hindustan Times that his Instagram post was merely an observation about societal trends. He explained: "You find the most unlikely couples together. There would be a rich industrialist who might not be the best looking with someone who is drop-dead gorgeous and vice versa...I was giving it a thought and felt that's the way things are now." "I keep coming up with such random thoughts, it has nothing to do with anyone specific."

Social impact

He expressed concern over social media's impact

Further, Soni voiced his concern about the influence of social media on relationships and societal values. "Of late, everything is just too much in the face. Social media has gotten in a vicious cycle, and it is making people do pretentious things like marrying for money or looks." The actor-director also noted a shift in attitudes toward relationships among the younger generation, differing from previous generations' values.

Western trends

'I like the balance in knowing each other...not materialistic things'

Meanwhile, Soni also pointed out what he termed as "a reverse trend in the West," where he has noticed many women expressing a desire to be homemakers while expecting their husbands to provide for them. He concluded by sharing his personal view on relationships, stating, "While there is a focus on men to become richer and women to be prettier everywhere, I like the balance in knowing each other and not materialistic things."