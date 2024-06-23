In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who first shared screen space in 2022, have been sparking relationship rumors with their affectionate social media posts.

Despite not publicly confirming their relationship, their online interactions, including heartfelt birthday posts, suggest a close bond.

The duo is now reportedly heading towards marriage, marking a new chapter in their journey.

Ahead of their wedding, revisit Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's relationship timeline

By Isha Sharma 12:38 pm Jun 23, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, will get married on Sunday evening in the presence of family members and close friends. The couple have been seen together at various events and holidays. Their pre-wedding festivities are already making waves on social media, with photos from their mehendi and a pre-wedding pooja ceremony doing the rounds. Ahead of the D-day, take a look at their relationship timeline.

Professional bond

Sinha and Iqbal's journey from co-stars to life partners

Sinha and Iqbal reportedly hit it off after meeting at a party hosted by Salman Khan. In 2022, they appeared together in a music video Blockbuster, featuring vocals by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. They later shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL, directed by Satramm Ramani. The film tells the story of two plus-size women who face intense body-shaming. They reportedly grew closer during the shoot of the movie.

Relationship speculations

Iqbal's response to dating rumors and Sinha's award win

In a 2022 interview with India Today, when asked about dating rumors, Iqbal responded, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you." In November 2023, after Sinha won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for Dahaad, Iqbal wrote on Instagram, "Guess my favourite ...Black Lady or Lady in Black ?Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor."

Online affection

Celebrating birthdays and love on social media

While the two never publicly accepted their relationship, a glance at their social media activity points toward their genuine bond. On Iqbal's 35th birthday in December 2023, Sinha shared a video montage of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "The cray to my Z(ee)... this is quite self-explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho." Similarly, on Sinha's 37th birthday, Iqbal posted adorable pictures with his soon-to-be wife on Instagram, further confirming their relationship.