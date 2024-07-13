In short Simplifying... In short Siddharth Anand is directing a thriller inspired by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's peace-building efforts in Colombia, with a global cast and crew.

Shankar, who received Colombia's highest civilian award for his work, has been praised for his Art of Living initiative that offers stress relief through yoga.

The film, set against a Latin American backdrop, is expected to start shooting by the end of 2024.

What's the story Renowned director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain are joining forces to create a thriller film. The movie will depict the peace efforts of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Colombia. The founder of The Art of Living was instrumental in bringing an end to a 52-year-long civil war in the Latin American country. The film's title, along with other details are currently under tight wraps.

Global cast-crew for film on Ravi Shankar's peace mission

A promotional video announcing the project has been released, showcasing gratitude from Japanese and Colombian citizens, as well as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, for Shankar's intervention. Per reports, Anand and Jain intend to hire actors and crew members from around the world for this project. The film will reportedly be set against a Latin American backdrop, with shooting anticipated to commence by the end of 2024.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's dedication to peace in Colombia

In June 2015, Shankar received Colombia's highest civilian award in recognition of his peace-building efforts globally, especially in Colombia. Upon receiving the recognition, Shankar committed to continuing his peace-building efforts. He stated, "When the conflict is between justice and peace it is a humongous task to reconcile the two. Only a spiritual dimension can ease the situation." His work through The Art of Living has been recognized as providing relief from daily stress for many Colombians.

Colombian Congress acknowledged his peace efforts

Fabio Raul Amin Saleme, the 2015 President of the House of Representatives, Congress of Colombia, praised Shankar's work and the activities conducted by Art of Living. Saleme stated, "Your commitment to Colombia for more than eight years compels us to recognize your achievements in peace matters in our overwhelmed nation." He also expressed gratitude to Shankar for The Art of Living's presence in Colombia and noted that many have found relief from daily stress through yoga offered by the institution.