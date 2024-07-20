In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra styled Kim and Khloé Kardashian for a wedding in Mumbai, drawing inspiration from actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The sisters donned sarees and lehengas with a blend of Hollywood and Indian aesthetics.

Post-wedding, Kim's selfie with Rai Bachchan, whom she called "queen," went viral.

The Kardashians also immersed themselves in local culture, visiting the ISKCON temple and enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride.

Kardashian sisters' Indian outfits were inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya was the 'muse' behind Kim-Khloé's wedding looks, reveals stylist

By Tanvi Gupta 04:22 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé's stylist, Dani Levi, revealed that their traditional Indian outfits for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Levi described Rai as "one of the most elegant, exotic, iconic women in the world." She also shared a video discussing how the actor's looks from her movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodha Akbar influenced the Kardashians's glamorous outfits.

Designer choice

Manish Malhotra designed Kardashian sisters' wedding attire

Levi chose Manish Malhotra, whom she referred to as "the God of Bollywood," to design the Kardashian sisters' sarees and lehengas for the wedding. Interestingly, Malhotra has previously worked on Rai Bachchan's films. The outfits were designed to have "feminine, Hollywood, modern feels" while respecting Indian culture. Kim wore a lehenga and a saree designed by Malhotra, a blush pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, and a bralette skirt look by Gaurav Gupta for the wedding events.

Starstruck moment

Kim called Rai Bachchan a 'queen' in her post

Following the wedding, Kim's selfie with Rai Bachchan took social media by storm, where she called the actor "queen." In another striking photo, Kim was seen gazing at the Bollywood actor with evident admiration, seemingly unable to take her eyes off the actor's beauty. Rai Bachchan dazzled in a colorful churidar, while her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan wore a charming pink sharara.

Mumbai visit

Kardashian sisters' cultural immersion and wedding experience

Meanwhile, during their stay in Mumbai, the sisters visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu with Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. They also enjoyed an auto-rickshaw ride along Marine Drive. The sisters shared their luxurious stay and the fun they had at the grand wedding on their Instagram stories. Kim also posted pictures from Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, where she was seen interacting with the newlyweds.