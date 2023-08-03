Hollywood: 5 high-profile stalking cases involving celebrities

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 03, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

High-profile stalking cases and their outcomes

Being a celebrity isn't always sunny; it comes with its own cost, one of which is to deal with scary situations such as stalkers. When you're famous, you may have to deal with obsessive fans who may harass or stalk, or both. In some cases, ex-lovers have also become stalkers. Here are five celebrities from the West who have had horrific stalking experiences.

Britney Spears

Not exactly a stalking case but pop sensation Britney Spears's wedding with Sam Asghari in 2022 was gate-crashed by her infamous ex-husband Jason Alexander. He was arrested for trespassing and creating a ruckus. A year later, Alexander was arrested again recently, but for stalking and is presently in Tennessee jail. He was arrested on Wednesday morning, although it's unclear if he's out on bail.

Gigi Hadid

An alleged stalker named Marcell Porter was reportedly arrested and sent to prison for stalking supermodel Gigi Hadid. In 2015, Porter attempted to break into Hadid's residence at least five times while also leaving creepy Facebook messages, including "I love you. I know everything now. Wait for me soulmate." He was eventually sent to three-year imprisonment by a judge in 2017.

Kim Kardashian

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian also had an unpleasant encounter with a stalker in the year 2010. The SKIMS owner had to reach out to a court for getting a restraining order against one Dennis Shaun Bowman, who was constantly messaging her on social media and was also stalking her. Kardashian claimed he had been "tweeting her incessantly and had followed her to California."

Kylie Jenner

Like her elder half-sister, Kylie Jenner has also been a victim of stalking. In the year 2016, one Marvin Magallanes didn't only try to break into her house but also rammed his car into her front gate. After his second car-ramming episode, he was arrested by police. What's scarier is that he previously murdered three people- Sabah Alsaad, Danny Pham, and Onosai Tavita.

Ariana Grande

Last, but not least, pop star Ariana Grande was stalked by an obsessed fan. Back in 2016, a man named Timothy Normandin reportedly pleaded guilty to criminally harassing the Thank You, Next singer. According to reports, he used to send unwanted gifts to Grande and also followed her. He was eventually "sentenced to three years probation" for the crime.

