Janhvi Kapoor-led 'Ulajh' is slated for August 2 release

Secrets, lies, suspense: Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' trailer promises thrilling ride

By Tanvi Gupta 01:06 pm Jul 16, 202401:06 pm

What's the story The trailer for Junglee Pictures's forthcoming film Ulajh was unveiled on Tuesday, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film is a patriotic action drama set in "the world of lies, deceit and betrayals." Kapoor plays the lead role of Suhana Bhatia—a young Deputy High Commissioner caught in a personal conspiracy while stationed overseas. The film is slated to hit theaters on August 2.

Trailer breakdown

Kapoor's intense transformation is the highlight of the trailer

Kapoor portrays Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner who becomes embroiled in a personal conspiracy abroad. The plot centers on Bhatia's fight to clear her name, safeguard her country, and seek retribution against those who deceived her. In the two-minute and 33-second clip, audiences are introduced to a Kapoor they may have never seen before. She appears confused, fierce, dominated and ultimately defies all odds to prove her innocence.

Twitter Post

Check out the full trailer here

Acclaim

Praise for Kapoor's performance and the film's authentic look

A spokesperson for Junglee Pictures lauded Kapoor's performance in Ulajh, describing it as one of the best of her career. They also commended the technical crew for their hard work in ensuring the film's fresh and authentic look. The script was penned by Parveez Shaikh and Saria, with dialogues written by Atika Chohan. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, the political drama also features Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang in significant roles.

Style buzz

Kapoor's fashion choice sparked online reactions during trailer launch

Meanwhile, Kapoor's outfit choice at the Ulajh trailer launch event on Monday stirred amusing reactions online. After attending Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, Kapoor appeared in a monochrome ensemble from Balmain for the trailer launch. The strapless gown, featuring a high front slit and resembling a black and white tuxedo, drew comparisons to outfits worn by internet personality Uorfi Javed. Despite some commendation for Kapoor's daring fashion choice, many internet users humorously noted the similarity to Javed's flamboyant style.