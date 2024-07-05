Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' secures UA certification, runtime revealed
The much-awaited film, Indian 2, has been granted a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it suitable for all age groups. However, this certification comes with certain stipulations. Reportedly, the filmmakers were instructed to replace seven Tamil and English expletives, blur body exposure in a specific scene, and increase the visibility of smoking disclaimers. These modifications have been made and the film is set for release on July 12 in multiple languages.
CBFC's suggestions for 'Indian 2'; clash with 'Sarfira' confirmed
The CBFC has also suggested muting all cuss words in the film and replacing certain controversial terms such as 'Indian' from 'Dirty Indian' and 'Bribe market' from a specific scene. The film is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which is also releasing on July 12. Directed by Sudha Kongara, it is a remake of her film Soorarai Pottru.
'Indian 2': A three-hour sequel with star-studded cast
Indian 2, directed by Shankar, has a runtime of approximately three hours, similar to its predecessor, Indian (1996). The film features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an aging vigilante and anti-corruption crusader. The cast also includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will also spawn a sequel in the coming years.