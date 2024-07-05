In brief Simplifying... In brief Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' has secured a UA certification and is set to release on July 12, clashing with Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira'.

The film, directed by Shankar, is a three-hour sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', with Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an anti-corruption crusader.

The star-studded cast also includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

'Indian 2' receives UA certification with modifications

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' secures UA certification, runtime revealed

What's the story The much-awaited film, Indian 2, has been granted a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it suitable for all age groups. However, this certification comes with certain stipulations. Reportedly, the filmmakers were instructed to replace seven Tamil and English expletives, blur body exposure in a specific scene, and increase the visibility of smoking disclaimers. These modifications have been made and the film is set for release on July 12 in multiple languages.

Release information

CBFC's suggestions for 'Indian 2'; clash with 'Sarfira' confirmed

The CBFC has also suggested muting all cuss words in the film and replacing certain controversial terms such as 'Indian' from 'Dirty Indian' and 'Bribe market' from a specific scene. The film is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which is also releasing on July 12. Directed by Sudha Kongara, it is a remake of her film Soorarai Pottru.

Film details

'Indian 2': A three-hour sequel with star-studded cast

Indian 2, directed by Shankar, has a runtime of approximately three hours, similar to its predecessor, Indian (1996). The film features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an aging vigilante and anti-corruption crusader. The cast also includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will also spawn a sequel in the coming years.