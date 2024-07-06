In brief Simplifying... In brief Stylist Ram decoded the looks of actor Kamal Haasan in films 'Kalki 2898 AD,' 'Indian 2,' and 'Thug Life.'

For 'Kalki,' the costume was designed to flow and move with the wind, involving a three-hour process with prosthetics.

In 'Indian 2,' multiple looks were created to match different situations, aiming to unify the vision of the director, actor, and DOP.

For 'Thug Life,' the look was inspired by inputs from the director and Haasan, with attention to small details like the character's watch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stylist Amritha Ram speaks about working with Kamal Haasan on three films

Stylist decodes Kamal Haasan's looks for 'Kalki,' 'Indian2,' 'Thug Life'

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jul 06, 202402:00 am

What's the story In a recent interview, stylist and designer Amritha Ram opened up about her experience working with actor Kamal Haasan on three film projects: Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Thug Life. Despite the challenges of tight schedules and frequent travel between Mumbai and Chennai for fittings, Ram described the opportunity to work with Haasan and director Mani Ratnam as a "lifetime" experience. She emphasized that seeing her work on screen made all the hard work worthwhile.

Costume design

Behind the scenes: Styling Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Ram revealed that Supreme Yaskin's look in Kalki 2898 AD was conceived by Nag Ahwin. She told Bollywood Hungama, "We wanted the costume the fabric to go with the flow the fabric which had fluidity or fabric that flies with the wind, and give it its own dimension." "So all these were what we worked as far as Yaskin was concerned and yes as always close to three hours because it had prosthetics and putting the rest together."

Character styling

Crafting multiple looks for 'Indian 2'

In the film Indian 2, where Haasan portrays an older character, Ram and her team created multiple looks to reflect different situations. She said, "Shankar sir, also, he thinks very big, very accurately." "So, it's about understanding and putting it together. So, that's the challenge always a stylist faces, you know, you try to bring the vision of the director, the actor, the DOP, everyone together, you know, you bring it together and present it as one."

Styling process

The inspiration behind Haasan's look in 'Thug Life'

The key inspiration for Haasan's look in Thug Life came from inputs given by director Ratnam and Haasan himself, according to Ram. She explained that a comprehensive look test with numerous options was conducted before finalizing one that both the director and actor liked. Ram emphasized the importance of even small details, like the watch worn by Haasan's character, stating they can make a significant difference.