'Indian 2's Monday box office collection takes a steep dive

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:00 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its fourth day of release. Industry tracker Sacnlik reported that the film's earnings plummeted to ₹3.15cr all-India nett on Monday, marking an almost 80% decrease from its Sunday collections. This sharp decline is seen as a reflection of poor word-of-mouth for the sequel.

'Indian 2' struggles despite initial success

Indian 2 had a promising start, opening with ₹25.6cr on Friday, followed by ₹18.2cr and ₹15.35cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, the film's future prospects are now uncertain due to the sharp decline in Monday's collections. In response to negative reviews, the makers trimmed 20 minutes from the film's runtime but it has only managed to mint ₹62.3cr so far.

'Indian 2' fails to impress Hindi audience

Despite the Tamil collections contributing a major chunk, Indian 2 has struggled in the Hindi market. The film's Hindi collections have failed to cross the ₹1cr mark throughout the weekend. Released alongside Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, a remake of her National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, both films recorded disappointing earnings, with Sarfira only managing ₹1.40cr nett collections on Monday.

'Kalki 2898 AD' outperforms despite being in third week

In contrast to the disappointing performance of Indian 2 and Sarfira, Prabhas-led sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, continues to perform well in its third week of release. The film, which also stars Haasan, recorded collections of ₹4.3cr on its third Monday. This figure is almost equal to what both Indian 2 and Sarfira earned collectively.