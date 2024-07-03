In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a Maddock Films production, started strong at the box office but struggled to hit the ₹100 crore mark due to competition from "Kalki 2898 AD".

Maddock Universe's 'Munjya' nears ₹100 crore mark

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:45 am Jul 03, 2024

What's the story The latest supernatural film from Maddock Films, Munjya, is on its path to reaching the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Despite facing competition from Prabhas's film Kalki, Munjya, which stars Sharwari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Varma, has shown consistent performance over its 26-day run in theaters. The recent collections of the film suggest it is likely to cross this significant milestone soon but its snail-like pace is worrisome.

Collection details

'Munjya's box office journey amidst 'Kalki's dominance

Munjya started with a collection of ₹4 crore on its first day, which increased to ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore over the next two days. The film managed to accumulate a total of ₹35.3 crore in its first week at the box office. It was poised to surpass the ₹100 crore mark easily but the release of Kalki 2898 AD on June 27 resulted in a drop in Munjya's collection.

Weekly collections

'Munjya's second and third-week box office collections

In its second week, Munjya experienced a further dip in collections, totaling ₹32.65 crore. The third week brought in even lower numbers, with daily collections ranging from ₹0.85 crore to ₹6.85 crore. Despite the competition and fluctuating collections, by Day 26, the total box office collection of Munjya stood at an impressive ₹96 crore.