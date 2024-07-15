In short Simplifying... In short Despite a strong opening, the box office collection of 'Indian 2' saw a decline on its third day, with the Tamil version experiencing a continuous drop.

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:21 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Kamal Haasan's latest film, Indian 2, experienced a decline in its box office collection despite a promising start. The film, which received largely negative reviews, earned ₹15.1 crore on its third day, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹58.9 crore. The total earnings breakdown shows the Tamil version earning ₹41.2 crore, the Telugu version making ₹13.9 crore, and the Hindi version collecting ₹3.8 crore.

The box office collection of Indian 2 on its third day (Sunday) was ₹15.1 crore, with the Tamil version earning ₹11 crore, the Telugu version garnering ₹2.8 crore, and the Hindi version collecting only ₹1.3 crore. This is a further decline from Saturday's collection when Indian 2 earned ₹13.7 crore in Tamil, ₹3.2 crore in Telugu, and maintained steady at ₹1.3 crore in Hindi.

'Indian 2' failed to sustain initial box office momentum

Despite a strong opening of ₹25.6 crore, Indian 2 saw a decrease of 28.91% on Saturday, earning ₹18.2 crore and a further decrease of 17.03% on Sunday. The Tamil version has experienced a continuous drop in collections since its release, while the Hindi version has remained steady. This decline in box office collections comes despite the film's promising start and the positive reputation of director Shankar.

It marks director Shankar's comeback

Indian 2 is seen as a comeback for director Shankar, who had hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008. The Shankar-Sujatha duo had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Enthiran being considered their pinnacle. Indian 2, jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, also stars Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover, and the late Nedumudi Venu with music composed by Anirudh.

'Indian 2' competing with 'Sarfira' at the box office

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, clashed at the box office with Sudha Kongara's Sarfira. Despite positive reviews, Sarfira had a tougher time, opening with only ₹2.5 crore but seeing an increase in collections to earn ₹11.85 crore within three days of its release. Meanwhile, Haasan's other film, Kalki 2898 AD, which dominated the box office during its first week is now slowing down according to estimates by Sacnilk.