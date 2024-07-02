'Munjya' approaches ₹100 crore milestone slowly but steadily
The latest supernatural film from Maddock Universe, Munjya, is on the verge of reaching the ₹100 crore mark after a 25-day run in theaters. The film, which stars Sharwari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Varma, has shown strong box office performance despite facing competition from Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD. According to Sacnilk's early numbers, Munjya earned ₹0.55 crore on its 25th day, bringing its total collection to ₹95.45 crore.
'Munjya' stands strong amidst stiff competition
Even with the release of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which has been dominating box office numbers, Munjya has been declared a bonafide superhit. The horror-comedy film opened with ₹4 crore on Day 1 and saw a steady increase over the first week, accumulating a total collection of ₹35.3 crore. The second week added another ₹32.65 crore to its earnings, demonstrating its resilience in the competitive market.
'Munjya' saw dip in earnings but remained hopeful
Munjya experienced a significant drop in earnings by Day 21, with the lowest daily earning of ₹0.55 crore reported on Day 25. Despite this decline, it is expected that the film will eventually reach the coveted ₹100 crore club. This dip in earnings coincided with the release of Prabhas's Kalki, which has left little room for other films at the box office.