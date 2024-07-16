In short Simplifying... In short The shooting of Manish-Kriti's biopic on Hindi cinema's "Tragedy Queen", Meena Kumari, has been delayed for script review and pre-production.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:10 pm Jul 16, 202412:10 pm

What's the story The eagerly-awaited biopic of legendary actor Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon and directed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, has been postponed to 2025. The project was first announced in 2023, with Malhotra confirming his involvement and work on the script later that year. Initially scheduled for October 2024, this marks the second delay for the film, which was originally set to begin in October 2023.

Source suggests delay could benefit period drama: Here's how

According to a source cited by Mid-Day, the script will undergo a thorough review process by multiple script doctors before filming begins. A source suggests that the delay in the shooting schedule could be beneficial for the period drama. The postponement allows more time for pre-production and meticulous recreation of the iconic actor's costumes. The source added that the film is likely to begin production in the first half of 2025—indicating an extended timeline for preparation.

Everything about life and legends of Kumari

Known as the "Tragedy Queen" of Hindi cinema, Kumari, over the course of her illustrious career, spanning 33 years from child actor roles to lead roles, graced the silver screen with over 90 films. However, tragedy struck three weeks after the release of Pakeezah (1972) when she fell gravely ill. On March 31, 1972, aged 38, the actor passed away, leaving behind a timeless legacy.

Meanwhile, Sanon's successful year at the box office

Meanwhile, Sanon has had a successful year in cinema. Her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya received positive reviews, with her performance as SIFRA earning particular praise. She also starred in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Sanon will next be seen in a mystery thriller titled Do Patti—where she will share the screen with Kajol. This project marks her first production under the banner Blue Butterfly Films and will be released on Netflix.