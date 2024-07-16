In short Simplifying... In short Shweta Tiwari, a renowned Indian actress, has highlighted the issue of pay disparity in the television industry, attributing it to new actors accepting lower wages.

Shweta Tiwari discusses pay disparity in Indian TV industry

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:04 pm Jul 16, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Indian television actor Shweta Tiwari, one of the highest-paid female actors in the industry, recently discussed the pay disparity between male and female actors. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Tiwari revealed a skewed pay structure she has noticed in recent years. "I started my career with ₹2,500-₹5,000 per day... by the time I left Kasautii Zindagii Kay, I earned ₹2 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh a day," she said. However, things have changed drastically now.

Tiwari cited new actors' lower pay expectations as cause

Tiwari attributed the shift in pay structure to new actors accepting lower wages. "These days, new kids agree to do projects with very less pay... they say that they already have options who are ready to do the same kind of work at a much lesser cost," she explained. Consequently, Tiwari often declines roles due to inadequate compensation.

Family priorities influenced Tiwari's career decisions, too

Beyond financial considerations, Tiwari's career choices have been significantly influenced by her family life. Since the birth of her son Reyansh in 2016, she has consciously chosen to spend more time at home. "For a huge chunk of my life, I only kept working...That changed only after Reyansh was born," she shared.

Tiwari expressed regret over past work-life balance

Tiwari expressed regret over not being able to spend enough time with her daughter Palak due to her work commitments. "I couldn't give a lot of time to my daughter... Now that I'm properly settled, I give more time to my son," she stated. This shift in priorities has led the actor to be more selective about the roles she accepts.