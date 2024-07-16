In short Simplifying... In short In the horror-comedy film 'Kakuda', director Sarpotdar uses a unique strategy to amplify fear by limiting the visibility of the ghost, allowing audiences' imagination to build fear and humor.

The film, set in a cursed village in Mathura, revolves around a peculiar ritual involving two doors in every house, one of which must be left open to appease a wrathful entity.

Sarpotdar's vision was to elevate the film into a cinematic experience, balancing fear and humor in a visually engaging narrative.

Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy 'Kakuda' is streaming on ZEE5

Why is ghost rarely seen in 'Kakuda'? Director unveils mystery

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Jul 16, 202411:54 am

What's the story Acclaimed director Aditya Sarpotdar, who delivered a successful theatrical film Munjya, has returned with a new horror-comedy titled Kakuda. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem in lead roles. In a recent interview, Sarpotdar revealed that the unique concept of Kakuda was presented to him by the writers. He stated, "I was approached by RSVP to make the film," and further explained his role in enhancing visual storytelling aspects crucial to the horror genre.

Film ritual

Sarpotdar reveals unique ritual featured in 'Kakuda'

Sarpotdar shared an intriguing detail about a unique ritual featured in Kakuda. He described it as "a ritual that people have never seen before." "The fact that every house has two doors, and every door has a significance to it, and why the smaller doors need to be opened to welcome the ghost and what the consequences are if they aren't opened, is what the film centered around." This concept was inspired by a town in Mathura—visited by the writers.

Fear factor

Sarpotdar's strategy for amplifying fear in the film

In an interesting revelation, Sarpotdar explained his strategy to amplify fear by limiting the visibility of the ghost. He believes that creating an aura of fear around a character enhances its impact. "When you do that, you have a lot of characters talking about the creature, creating an element of fear and an aura of fear around him," he said. According to Sarpotdar, this approach intensifies the scare factor as it allows audiences' imagination to build both fear and humor.

Director's vision

'My goal was to elevate the film into cinematic experience...'

Further, the director expressed his admiration for the story and screenplay of Kakuda, seeing great potential in creating an outstanding horror comedy. He stated, "My goal was to elevate the film into a more cinematic experience from that point onwards." This vision guided his direction, focusing on enhancing visual storytelling aspects. His approach to the horror genre aims to balance fear and humor, making Kakuda a unique addition to his filmography.

About the film

Meanwhile, know more about 'Kakuda's plot

Setting the scene in Ratodi, a village shrouded in an ancient curse within Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, Kakuda weaves a chilling narrative. Here, every Tuesday at precisely 7:15pm, an unsettling ritual unfolds. Each house possesses two seemingly identical doors, and to appease the wrathful entity known as Kakuda, one must be left open on this night. The film, which premiered on ZEE5 on Friday (July 12), promises a thrilling exploration of this unique custom.