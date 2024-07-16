In short Simplifying... In short Katrina Kaif cherishes her first successful film, 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya', crediting its success to director David Dhawan's comedic mastery.

She fondly recalls the support from Salman Khan and his brother Sohail, and the bond formed with Farah Khan during the shoot.

Despite being an outsider, this film marked her acceptance in Bollywood and continues to hold a special place in her heart. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Katrina Kaif reflects on career turning point

When Katrina Kaif fondly remembered her first success with Salman

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:26 am Jul 16, 202411:26 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently reflected on her first successful film, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, which she credits as a turning point in her career. Despite debuting in Kaizad Gustad's Boom, it was David Dhawan's 2005 film that truly launched her career. In a throwback interview, Kaif shared the significance of this film following the disappointment of Boom, stating, "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya did that for me. It was my most special film with Salman."

Initial triumph

Kaif's first success and gratitude toward Salman Khan

Kaif confessed that her first success felt surreal and didn't sink in immediately. Speaking to Subhash Jha, she said, "My first success didn't sink in. Actually, I've never stopped to consider a hit or a flop." The actor also expressed gratitude toward Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for making her feel comfortable on set despite being new to the industry.

Director's influence

Kaif credited director Dhawan for film's success

Kaif wasn't surprised by the success of Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, attributing it to director Dhawan's expertise in comedies. She said, "Frankly, I wasn't surprised that the film worked. David Dhawan is the master of comedies." The actor also appreciated Dhawan's innovative approach and was happy to be part of that change.

Building relationships

Kaif's bond with Farah Khan and importance of acceptance

During the shooting of the film's dance number Just Chill, Kaif formed a close bond with Farah Khan. The news of the film's big opening came while she was shooting for another movie, but it meant a lot to her. She said, "Acceptance was important for me. I was still the outsider with no knowledge of Bollywood. Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya was important to me."

Lasting impact

Kaif's special connection with 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya'

Despite not having many scenes together, Sushmita Sen, who was also part of the film, was very supportive according to Kaif. The actor concluded by saying that Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya holds a special place in her heart, possibly because it was her first project with Khan. This film marked a significant milestone in Kaif's career and continues to hold sentimental value for her.