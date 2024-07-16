In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" is making waves in the Indian film industry, having collected a domestic total of ₹584.45 crore and surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark globally.

Despite a drop in Sunday earnings, the film continues to draw audiences, with strong occupancy rates for both 2D and 3D versions.

It's now eyeing the spot held by Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan", aiming to bridge the gap in collections. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' outperforms 'Indian 2'

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues strong run, closes in on 'Jawan'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Jul 16, 202410:44 am

What's the story The blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues to attract large audiences into its third week. On its 19th day, the Nag Ashwin-directed movie outperformed Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki recorded a domestic nett collection of ₹4.3 crore on July 15, while Indian 2 earned only ₹3.15 crore on its fourth day in theaters.

Box office rankings

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed 'Animal,' aims for 'Jawan's record

Despite a 73% decline from its Sunday earnings, Kalki 2898 AD has shown a strong performance with a total domestic nett collection of ₹584.45 crore. The film recently overtook Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, securing the fifth spot on the list of biggest Indian movies domestically. Now, it aims to surpass Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which holds a collection of ₹640.25 crore, marking a significant gap to bridge.

Global success

'Kalki 2898 AD' breached ₹1,000 crore mark globally

The Hindi edition of Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹2.5 crore on Monday, while the original Telugu version contributed ₹1.35 crore. The Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions recorded earnings of ₹25 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, respectively. The film's producers, Vyjayanthi Films, announced that the movie's global gross has surpassed the ₹1,000 crore mark - a feat achieved by only seven Indian films to date.

Audience engagement

'Kalki 2898 AD' records strong occupancy rates

The 2D version of Kalki 2898 AD achieved an overall occupancy rate of 19.38% in the Telugu market on Monday. The morning shows started with a 15.01% occupancy, which increased to 20.41% in the afternoon and peaked at 22.71% in the evening. Meanwhile, its 3D version recorded an overall occupancy rate of 18.34%, demonstrating the film's continued popularity among audiences.