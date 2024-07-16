In short Simplifying... In short Khloe Kardashian sparked online backlash after referring to renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra as a "local designer" on Snapchat.

Khloe Kardashian enrages netizens by calling Manish Malhotra 'local designer'

What's the story Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, alongside her sister Kim Kardashian. The sisters made a notable appearance at the event, wearing gorgeous ethnic outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, when crediting Malhotra on social media for her outfit, Khloe stirred controversy by referring to him as a "local designer." This remark hasn't been well-received by netizens.

Was it a slip of the tongue or purely intentional?

Kardashian used Snapchat to share her experience at the wedding and details about her outfits. "You guys, how beautiful are my clothes that I've been wearing are all so beautiful designed by a local designer. I will get you his name, but everything...I mean everything is so spectacular." She further expressed admiration for a "pop-pink number," saying, "I love this pop-pink number. Just the vibrancy, the detail, the intricacy of it. It's to die for."

In another Story, Kardashian acknowledged Malhotra as 'world-renowned designer'

In another Story, she praised Malhotra: "Our stylist worked with world-renowned designer Manish Malhotra to create our incredible dresses for our trip!" Further, the reality star humorously remarked, "Okay well! How do you take all this stuff off when you don't have help? I didn't think that through. Is this not insane?" She also flaunted her jewelry, stating, "This is a Lorraine. Well, all of my jewelry is Lorraine Schwartz. It's all borrowed."

Netizens expressed disappointment over Kardashian's comment

Kardashian's reference to Malhotra as a "local designer" has upset many social media users. One user commented, "Khloe Kardashian is saying her lehenga for the Ambani wedding is made by a 'local designer' like ma'am, and it is taking me out." Another user wrote, "Khloe calling Manish 'a local designer' shows how little idea they have of India and how least bothered they are." "The same reason why these people don't deserve even an ounce of hype," commented a third.

Kardashians's 'desi' transformation became a highlight

The grand wedding of Anant and Radhika took place on Friday, with the Kardashian sisters transforming into desi girls for the occasion! For the wedding, both Kardashian sisters chose to wear sarees. Kim was seen in a red saree, while Khloé opted for an off-shoulder golden ensemble, accessorized with a diamond necklace. For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday, Kim looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani dusty peach lehenga while Khloe wore a pink lehenga designed by Malhotra.