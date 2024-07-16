Who is Aman Preet? Rakul's brother arrested in drug case
Aman Preet Singh—the brother of renowned actor Rakul Preet Singh—was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Monday in relation to a drug case. The arrest, which has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, was confirmed by the police who also revealed that Singh tested positive for cocaine use. The news has brought significant attention to Singh's life and background. Here we take a closer look at who Singh is.
A glance at his background and career
Singh, born on April 1, 1993, to parents Kulwinder Singh and Rajender Singh, is the brother of Rakul Preet. Like his sister, he has made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry with roles in films such as Ninnepelladata (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020), including his Bollywood debut movie Ramrajya. There have been rumors about a possible romantic relationship with Run Raja Run actor Seerat Kapoor due to their frequent appearances together.
When Kapoor addressed dating rumors with Singh
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapoor addressed the rumors of her dating Singh. She stated, "Well, I am someone who unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve." "However, when I find love, I won't hide it. But for now, my focus remains on my family and work." The buzz intensified when pictures of her cuddling with Singh appeared online. Their chemistry in the song Aao Na—which she sang—only fueled the rumors further.
Singh's entrepreneurial venture: Starring You
In addition to his acting career, Singh co-founded a talent discovery platform named Starring You with his sister Rakul Preet. The platform reportedly aims to connect artists with producers, content owners, and distributors. In a 2022 interview, the siblings explained their goal to build an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop destination for aspiring talent both nationally and globally.
Meanwhile, Singh is now among five arrested in drug bust
During a press conference in Hyderabad, the police confirmed that Singh was one of five individuals arrested in connection to the drug bust. His name was found on a list of 13 people who had consumed drugs and tested positive. Notably, during his arrest, police reportedly seized 200gm of cocaine. This operation also led to the arrest of five Nigerians allegedly selling drugs to film actors and industrialists.