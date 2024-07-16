In short Simplifying... In short Aman Preet Singh, brother of actress Rakul Preet and co-founder of talent platform 'Starring You', has been arrested in a drug bust in Hyderabad.

The police seized 200gm of cocaine and confirmed Singh was among five individuals arrested.

Despite rumors of a romantic relationship with actress Seerat Kapoor, both maintain their focus on work and family.

Rakul Preet Singh's brother arrested for buying drugs

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am Jul 16, 202410:26 am

What's the story Aman Preet Singh—the brother of renowned actor Rakul Preet Singh—was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Monday in relation to a drug case. The arrest, which has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, was confirmed by the police who also revealed that Singh tested positive for cocaine use. The news has brought significant attention to Singh's life and background. Here we take a closer look at who Singh is.

Personal life

A glance at his background and career

Singh, born on April 1, 1993, to parents Kulwinder Singh and Rajender Singh, is the brother of Rakul Preet. Like his sister, he has made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry with roles in films such as Ninnepelladata (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020), including his Bollywood debut movie Ramrajya. There have been rumors about a possible romantic relationship with Run Raja Run actor Seerat Kapoor due to their frequent appearances together.

Relationship speculations

When Kapoor addressed dating rumors with Singh

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapoor addressed the rumors of her dating Singh. She stated, "Well, I am someone who unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve." "However, when I find love, I won't hide it. But for now, my focus remains on my family and work." The buzz intensified when pictures of her cuddling with Singh appeared online. Their chemistry in the song Aao Na—which she sang—only fueled the rumors further.

Business endeavor

Singh's entrepreneurial venture: Starring You

In addition to his acting career, Singh co-founded a talent discovery platform named Starring You with his sister Rakul Preet. The platform reportedly aims to connect artists with producers, content owners, and distributors. In a 2022 interview, the siblings explained their goal to build an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop destination for aspiring talent both nationally and globally.

Drug bust

Meanwhile, Singh is now among five arrested in drug bust

During a press conference in Hyderabad, the police confirmed that Singh was one of five individuals arrested in connection to the drug bust. His name was found on a list of 13 people who had consumed drugs and tested positive. Notably, during his arrest, police reportedly seized 200gm of cocaine. This operation also led to the arrest of five Nigerians allegedly selling drugs to film actors and industrialists.