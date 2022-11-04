World

Peru: Cops dressed as 'Avengers' bust drug gang on Halloween

The drug dealers thought the raid was actually a Halloween joke at first, as per the police

A group of cops in Peru, dressed as Marvel 'Avengers' characters, broke into a house on Halloween after being tipped off regarding the presence of drug dealers. The four police officers, dressed as Thor, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Captain America, managed to blend in with the trick-or-treaters during Halloween celebrations, according to the New York Post.

This undercover operation by the Peru police was executed on the streets of San Juan de Lurigancho, considered one of the most dangerous areas in Peru's capital Lima. The four officers were members of a special police unit that pretended to be promoting a Halloween concert, the police stated in an official release on Tuesday.

As the special team reached the place, the police officers creaked open their special tools and broke a steel door, allowing ten backup officers to enter and arrest three men and a woman. The drug dealers were completely oblivious to what was happening and thought it was actually a Halloween joke at first, as per the police.

Police Colonel David Villanueva told reports that those drugs were set to be sold in a nearby park and that the family had pledged themselves to the "micro-commercialization" of drugs. "In this building an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby," AFP quoted the police Colonel as saying.

According to reports, as many as 127 packets of marijuana, 287 bags of cocaine, and 3,250 small packets of basic cocaine paste were seized by the police during the raid. In Peru, a kilogram of cocaine paste sells for around Rs. 31,382 ($380), while one kilo of cocaine hydrochloride is valued at around Rs. 82,585 ($1,000).