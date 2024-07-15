In short Simplifying... In short Rakul Preet's brother, Aman Singh, along with four celebrities and two businessmen, were arrested for allegedly buying and peddling drugs worth ₹2.6 crore ($3,50,000).

The operation revealed that the drugs were sold to about 30 customers, mainly friends and family, from various cities including Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Rakul, who was previously summoned in a Tollywood drug case, continues her acting career with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tollywood actor Aman Preet Singh arrested in drug bust

Rakul Preet's brother Aman arrested for buying drugs from Nigerians

By Tanvi Gupta 06:17 pm Jul 15, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Actor Aman Preet Singh, brother of renowned actor Rakul Preet Singh, was arrested on Monday for purchasing illegal substances. Per reports, the arrest was part of a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Bureau of Hyderabad, and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction. During the arrest, police reportedly seized 200gm of cocaine. This operation also led to the arrest of five Nigerians allegedly selling drugs to film actors and industrialists.

Further arrests

Singh possessed drugs worth ₹2.6cr: Report

In addition to Singh, four other celebrities and two businessmen were arrested in this operation. However, their identity remains undisclosed. The Singh family, including Singh, faces allegations of drug peddling. Prior to his arrest, police had raided Singh's workplace and apartment along with other locations he frequented. It was revealed that Rakul's brother allegedly possessed drugs worth a staggering ₹2.6 crore ($3,50,000).

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway, names submitted to Commissioner

Approximately 30 customers, primarily friends and family, reportedly purchased cocaine from Singh. A list of these names has been submitted to the Cyberabad Commissioner. An investigation into the case is currently underway. The arrested sellers were reportedly conducting business from Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. In response to the widespread drug problem in Hyderabad, state police have increased measures to combat drug peddling.

Actor summoned

Meanwhile, Rakul was previously summoned in connection with drug case

Rakul has previously been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai and Hyderabad in relation to a Tollywood drugs case. Following late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which exposed the prevalent drug culture in Bollywood, Rakul was also summoned by the ED in Mumbai. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key suspect in Rajput's case and known to be close friends with Rakul, also faced scrutiny. On the work front, Rakul recently graced screens with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.