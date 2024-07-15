In short Simplifying... In short Radhika Merchant, in a recent interview, revealed that her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, was the driving force behind her grand wedding, likening her to the 'CEO' of the event.

Merchant's favorite memory was the haldi ceremony, where she wore a vibrant outfit costing over ₹28,000.

Her most cherished outfit was a ghagra painted by artist Jayshree Burman, worn during the Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Inside the whirlwind of Radhika-Anant's grand wedding

Radhika Merchant calls Nita Ambani the 'CEO' of her wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 pm Jul 15, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of business mogul Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony on Friday (July 12). The wedding was attended by nearly 2,000 guests, while the reception—held on Sunday—drew a crowd of around 14,000 people. In a candid interview with Vogue, Merchant offered a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding, detailing everything from the meticulous date selection process to the secret ingredients that made the grand gala such a success.

Dates

Wedding dates were 'strategically chosen' based on these criteria!

During the interview, Merchant revealed the meticulous planning behind their chosen dates. "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant." Adding to it, she further said, "It was a meticulous process."

Planning

Merchant credited mother-in-law for bringing wedding to life

Merchant also shed light on the meticulous planning process behind the grand wedding. "My mother-in-law (Nita Ambani) was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say," she stated, adding, "It was her commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life." The festivities began on July 5 with a sangeet. For this special occasion, Merchant donned a crystal outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, aiming to "make a lasting impression," as she puts it.

Favorite event

Which was Merchant's favorite festivity among all?

Merchant also revealed her most cherished memory from the wedding festivities was her haldi. "Our haldi is what I hold most dear to me." For the occasion—held on July 11—Merchant chose a vibrant look with sharara pants from Anamika Khanna and a unique flower dupatta, reportedly costing over ₹28,000. "The atmosphere was filled with joy—and a bit of chaos," she reminisced, hinting at the lighthearted and lively energy of the ceremony.

Favorite outfit

'I wore my favorite outfit of the whole wedding—a ghagra...'

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur also shared that her favorite outfit of the whole wedding was "a ghagra painted by one of my favorite artists, Jayshree Burman, in collaboration with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla." She wore this attire on Saturday for her Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony which was further amplified by the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Describing the intricate artwork, Merchant continued, "Burman intricately painted an entire world within my ghagra with Lakshmi and Vishnu at the center."