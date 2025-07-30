Tsunami waves begin hitting US; 10-foot-high waves possible in Hawaii
What's the story
Tsunami waves have begun to hit US shores after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern coast, prompting tsunami warnings for nations across the Pacific. Water levels exceeded 4 feet in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Hawaii's Oahu island, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hawaii News Now also reported that water has started to recede on multiple Hawaiian shorelines. CNN reported that some Northern Hawaiian Island shores may see tsunami waves as high as 10ft.
Alaska
Tsunami waves detected by coastal gauges in Alaska
According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Anchorage, tsunami waves have also been detected by coastal gauges in Alaska's East Aleutian Islands and the Pacific side of the Alaska Peninsula. It stated that the situation has not changed, and the areas that are currently under tsunami warnings and advisories, which extend from California to Alaska, will remain so.
Flight cancelations
Flights to and from Maui canceled
Hawaii Governor Josh Green has canceled all flights to and from Maui. The quake, which is the joint sixth strongest ever recorded, has caused significant disruptions in Hawaii with emergency shelters opening as residents are urged to seek higher ground. Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines have halted all flights to Hawaii while the merged carriers monitor the approaching tsunami. The US Coast Guard has closed all harbors in Hawaii to incoming vessel traffic and ordered commercial ships to remain offshore.
Russia
State of emergency in Severo-Kurilsk
In Russia, the earthquake damaged some buildings, including a collapsed kindergarten, although no one was injured. Tsunami waves began to arrive shortly after, with many striking the Severo-Kurilsk area on the southern tip of the country's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. According to state broadcaster TASS, the district has declared a state of emergency. Videos show water pouring between buildings, ruining industrial infrastructure and carrying away big junks of debris.
Japan
Waves of 60 centimeters hit Japan
Tsunami waves are already hitting several regions of Japan's east coast, ranging from the northernmost island of Hokkaido to Honshu, and areas near Tokyo. So far, the waves have measured up to 60 centimeters, significantly below the early forecast of 3 meters. As precaution, localized evacuation advisories are in place for over 1.9 million people. Other areas in the Pacific, like the Philippines, Indonesia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Taiwan, have also sent out tsunami advisories, warnings, and watches.