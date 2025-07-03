Over 900 earthquakes rattle Japanese island chain in 2 weeks

The Tokara island chain in southern Japan has been rocked by over 900 earthquakes in the last two weeks, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported on Wednesday. The seismic activity has left residents sleepless and anxious, though no major damage has been reported. An emergency news conference was only held on Wednesday after a magnitude 5.5 quake was recorded around 3:30pm local time.

Ongoing tremors Seismic activity very active since June 21 Ayataka Ebita, director of the earthquake and tsunami observation division at JMA, said seismic activity has been very active in the seas around the Tokara island chain since June 21. "As of 4:00pm today, the number has exceeded 900," he said, adding that the agency is unable to predict when this seismic activity will end. Tokara village stated on its website that residents had been unable to sleep and were exhausted.

Public concern Residents unable to sleep One resident told regional broadcaster MBC, "It feels like it's always shaking...It's very scary to even fall asleep." Another resident said they were considering evacuating their children due to safety concerns. Official records show that the number of daily earthquakes peaked at 183 on June 23, then dropped to 15 on June 26 and 16 on June 27. However, the number increased again, reaching 34 on June 28 and 98 on June 29. On June 30, 62 earthquakes were registered.

Past events Similar spike in seismic activity was recorded in September 2023 The Tokara island chain had witnessed a similar spike in seismic activity in September 2023, when 346 earthquakes were recorded. The chain consists of 12 remote islands, seven of which are inhabited by around 700 residents. According to experts, the unusual topography of the area surrounding the Tokara Islands facilitates the buildup of pressure beneath the seabed, which is then relieved as earthquakes.