Ferry carrying 65 sinks off Bali; 4 killed, 30 missing  

A ferry carrying 65 people sank in the Bali Strait, Indonesia , on Wednesday night. The vessel was headed to Gilimanuk port in Bali from Banyuwangi, Java, when it sank. Four people have been confirmed dead, while 31 others were rescued and 30 remain missing. "KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya...sank about 25 minutes after weighing anchor," the search and rescue agency said. It did not specify what caused the accident, though cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya blamed the "bad weather."

Rescue efforts National Search and Rescue Agency launches operation The National Search and Rescue Agency has launched a massive operation to find the missing people. A helicopter and nine boats, including two tugboats and two inflatable boats, searched for survivors with the help of fishermen and residents onshore. However, strong waves up to 2 meters high made it difficult for rescuers to carry on their work overnight.

Survivor stories Survivor recounts his ordeal Many of the rescued were found unconscious after drifting in rough waters for hours. A 64-year-old survivor, Supardi, recounted his ordeal at Jembrana Regional Hospital in Bali, saying he climbed to the top of the ferry as it sank. "When the ferry started to tilt...I immediately climbed up to the top," he was quoted by AP. Indonesian authorities are now investigating what caused this tragic accident, with reports suggesting a possible leak in the engine room.