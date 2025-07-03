Military leaders in shock as Zuckerberg crashes classified Oval meeting  

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly crashed a highly classified Oval Office meeting on the new F-47 fighter jets earlier this year. The meeting was attended by Air Force leaders and President Donald Trump . According to NBC News, White House staffers were concerned about Zuckerberg's security clearance and asked him to step out of the meeting. However, a senior White House official later clarified that Zuckerberg "popped in to say hello at the President's request."

Official statement 'He came in, greeted the President...': Official The senior White House official said, "He was not asked to leave. He came in, greeted the President, and then stepped out to wait for his scheduled meeting with POTUS." According to NBC News, the incident occurred during a top-secret briefing to discuss plans for America's sixth-generation fighter aircraft, known as the F-47 in honor of Trump's status as the 47th president.

Incident Officials were mystified and unnerved As the generals were going over the specifics of the super-stealthy plane, which Trump has described as the most advanced, capable, and lethal combat aircraft platform ever developed, Zuckerberg "walked in unexpectedly." Sources who spoke to NBC News said officials at the meeting "came away mystified and a bit unnerved" by the loose environment. One administration official said the event showed the "bizarro world" atmosphere in the Trump White House.

Generals Ofiicials were concerned about info being leaked They were so alarmed that they "quietly discussed among themselves whether the visitors and calls might have compromised sensitive information" afterward. But the laid-back atmosphere is only one of the many ways Trump has changed the West Wing since he took office again. The president reportedly refers to the Oval Office—the fabled inner sanctum of American executive power—as "Grand Central Terminal," equating it to the bustling train station in New York City.

Political shift Zuckerberg's complicated relationship with politics Zuckerberg has had a complicated relationship with politics. He was once a supporter of pro-immigration measures and Democratic Party leaders but shifted his support to the MAGA movement during Trump's re-election bid last year. He was also seen at Trump's inauguration ceremony along with other billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.