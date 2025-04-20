How to easily update your Facebook profile picture on Android
What's the story
Updating your Facebook profile picture on an Android device is a quick and easy way to express yourself and keep your profile looking fresh.
Whether you're adding a new photo or applying a frame, the steps are straightforward.
In this story, we'll walk you through everything you need to know to update your picture using the Facebook app on Android.
Choose photo
Selecting a new photo
To begin customizing your profile picture, launch the Facebook app, visit your profile, and tap on the profile icon.
From there, head over to "Edit" next to your existing profile picture.
You will be provided with an option to select a new photo from your gallery or click one from your camera.
Make sure the photo is clear and shows what you want others to see when they visit your profile.
Edit photo
Adjusting your picture
Once you've chosen a photo, you'll have options to tweak it.
You can zoom in/out by pinching with two fingers and dragging it around till it sits just right in the circular frame.
Ensure important parts of the image are centered so that they are visible in thumbnail and full-size views.
Information
Adding frames for flair
Facebook provides a range of frames to spruce up your profile picture. After choosing "Add Frame," look through categories like holidays, causes or events until you find something that matches your style or message. Tap "Use" after making a choice. This applies the frame immediately.
Temporary change
Setting temporary profile pictures
If you want to set a temporary profile picture for occasions such as birthdays or special events, opt for "Make Temporary."
Choose how long you want this image to be displayed, from one hour to several days, and confirm by tapping "Save."
The feature automatically reverts after the time is up without requiring any further action from your end.
Save changes
Finalizing your changes
After making all the desired changes, be it changing photos, adding frames, or setting temporary images, tap "Save" at the top-right corner of the screen when you are satisfied with the results.
These updates would reflect immediately across the platform, ensuring your friends see the latest version whenever they visit the page.