Tired of buffering on JioHotstar? Here's how to fix it
What's the story
JioHotstar is one of the best streaming platforms out there, boasting a humongous collection of movies and shows.
However, the problem of buffering can sometimes get in the way of seamless viewing on Android.
But if you know how to optimize the settings of your device, you can improve the quality of streaming and minimize buffering. Here's how you can do it.
Cache management
Clear cache regularly
Clearing the cache of the JioHotstar app can free up storage space and improve its performance.
Over the course of time, cached data builds up, which may slow down the app.
To clear the cache, head over to Settings, tap on Apps, locate JioHotstar from the list, tap on it, select "Storage and cache," and press "Clear cache."
Doing this frequently keeps the app performing optimally.
App updates
Update app frequently
Keeping your JioHotstar app updated ensures you have the latest features and bug fixes that can enhance performance.
Developers release updates to address issues that may cause buffering or other playback problems, degrading the viewing experience.
Check for updates in the Google Play Store by searching for JioHotstar and tapping Update if available.
Network settings
Optimize network connection
A stable internet connection is critical to ensure smooth streaming on JioHotstar.
Make sure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network with enough bandwidth.
If you can, use a 5GHz Wi-Fi band instead of 2.4GHz for faster speeds.
Also, avoid running multiple high-bandwidth apps at the same time, as they could affect streaming quality.
Video quality adjustment
Adjust video quality settings
Adjusting video quality settings within the JioHotstar app can also help you manage buffering issues, depending on your internet speed.
Lowering the quality of a video can reduce data usage and improve playback stability when you're dealing with slow connections.
Simply open a video in JioHotstar, tap on the screen to reveal options, select Quality/resolution, and pick a lower setting if needed.
Device restart
Restart your device periodically
Restarting your Android device from time to time clears temporary files and refreshes system resources that could be affecting app performance, including streaming apps like JioHotstar.
A simple restart can easily fix the minor glitches causing buffering issues without requiring complex troubleshooting steps.
Get into the habit of restarting your device every few days for the best functionality.