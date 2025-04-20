What's the story

Facebook's "Your Time on Facebook" feature helps in keeping a check on your usage of the platform.

Simply open the Facebook app > click on profile icon > Settings icon > search for "Your Time......"

The feature provides insights into how much time you are spending daily, pointing out patterns.

This way, you can make informed decisions about your social media habits, taking control of your digital presence.

Here are some key insights and suggestions for using it.