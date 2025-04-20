What's the story

Huawei and China Unicom have launched China's first-ever 10G broadband network in Sunan County, Hebei Province.

10G broadband is actually a fixed-line internet standard, mostly delivered via fiber optic networks. The "G" here stands for gigabit, not generation.

The new high-speed internet service is powered by advanced 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology.

The major infrastructure upgrade has boosted internet speeds from gigabit to an incredible 10G level while bringing down latency to just a few milliseconds.