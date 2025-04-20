China launches broadband network with a whopping 10Gbps speed
What's the story
Huawei and China Unicom have launched China's first-ever 10G broadband network in Sunan County, Hebei Province.
10G broadband is actually a fixed-line internet standard, mostly delivered via fiber optic networks. The "G" here stands for gigabit, not generation.
The new high-speed internet service is powered by advanced 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology.
The major infrastructure upgrade has boosted internet speeds from gigabit to an incredible 10G level while bringing down latency to just a few milliseconds.
Demonstration
Real-world performance showcases new network's capabilities
In a real-world demonstration, a household connected to the new 10G broadband network was able to achieve download speeds of 9,834Mbps and upload speeds of 1,008Mbps.
The latency was as low as three milliseconds.
This performance highlights the power of this advanced tech in delivering high-speed internet services to users.
Impact
This is a significant advancement in China's internet infrastructure
The launch of this 10G broadband network marks a major advancement in China's internet infrastructure.
It is best suited for homes and businesses with very high data demands—like 8K streaming, AR/VR, gaming, and remote work.
This development could potentially revolutionize the way Chinese citizens access and use the internet, offering faster speeds and lower latency than ever before.