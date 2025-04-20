What's the story

YouTube Music has added some noteworthy improvements to its service, including "double-tap," "Consistent volume," "Ask Music for iOS," and "Top songs" carousel.

In line with Instagram and TikTok, the first feature lets you double-tap on album art to like a song. The capability is now available for those using YouTube Music version 8.14.53A or later.

However, users should note that where they double-tap matters; tap at the center to like, and the sides to skip.