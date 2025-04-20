New YouTube Music features you need to try right now
What's the story
YouTube Music has added some noteworthy improvements to its service, including "double-tap," "Consistent volume," "Ask Music for iOS," and "Top songs" carousel.
In line with Instagram and TikTok, the first feature lets you double-tap on album art to like a song. The capability is now available for those using YouTube Music version 8.14.53A or later.
However, users should note that where they double-tap matters; tap at the center to like, and the sides to skip.
Volume normalization
Consistent volume: A solution for genre diversity
The second new feature, "Consistent volume," is designed to improve user experience by normalizing volume across tracks.
This comes especially handy when you're listening to different genres that are remastered differently.
The feature is available on YouTube Music version 8.15 across Android and iOS platforms, but may not be visible on all devices due to a phased rollout process.
Check for it in Playback settings of your YouTube Music app.
Ask Music
'Ask Music' comes to iPhone and iPad
YouTube Music has expanded its AI-powered 'Ask Music' radio generator to iPhone and iPad users, following its initial Android rollout in September, according to 9To5Google.
The feature, now available on version 8.10 and above, lets users create custom radio stations based on moods, activities, or prompts via text or voice.
It shows suggested prompts on the Home tab and supports playlist saving. Available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, it requires a YouTube Music or Premium subscription.
Best hits
'Top songs' carousel on artist pages
Earlier this year, YouTube Music introduced a new "Top songs" carousel on artist pages, marking its first major update of 2025.
The carousel displays four songs at a time, with up to 20 tracks spread across five pages.
It also includes a 'Play All' button and an option to view the full list of songs.
This addition aims to enhance the user experience by making it easier for listeners to browse and discover tracks more quickly.