What's the story

The trade war between the United States and China has reached a new high, with President Donald Trump slapping an eye-popping 125% tariff on Chinese imports.

Trump's move was in response to China retaliating against his earlier tariffs by slapping an 84% tariff on US imports.

Like China, European Union countries have also approved a set of retaliatory levies.

They approved retaliatory tariffs on $23 billion in goods in response to Trump's 25% levies on imported steel and aluminum.