China to use EVs as power backups: Here's how
What's the story
China is planning to launch pilot projects in nine cities, using its growing fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) as power reserves, Reuters reported.
The strategy would help support the national grid during peak demand, according to a government announcement on Wednesday, marking a major step toward integrating EVs into China's energy infrastructure.
Project details
Pilot projects to address grid challenges
The pilot projects come in response to guidelines issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) last year.
The NDRC intends to improve the integration of new energy vehicles with the power grid, as their rapid adoption could put a strain on generation and transmission systems.
The projects will be set up in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.
V2G integration
Vehicle-to-grid technology: A new energy solution
Most of the pilot projects will leverage vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. The innovative concept enables cars to act as batteries, storing power and feeding it back to the grid when required.
Plus, these grid-connected vehicles can even modify their charging times to stay away from peak hours and offer critical services like frequency regulation.
This could even open an additional income stream for homeowners/charging station operators.
Implementation hurdles
Responsibilities and challenges in V2G adoption
As per the announcement, power grid companies will lead the pilot projects while provincial governments will supervise the establishment of charging facilities.
The energy regulator has been tasked with enabling the participation of grid-connected vehicle applications in power trading.
However, industry experts point out that there are several challenges that need to be tackled before V2G technology can be widely adopted, including developing viable business models, improving battery technologies.