Hyundai just revealed an EV inspired by gaming culture
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) concept, the "Insteroid," in Seoul.
This innovative model is a gaming-inspired transformation of the compact Inster SUV.
The company's European design team was tasked with integrating "gaming influences with extensive customization," resulting in an over-the-top street racing aesthetic for this all-electric vehicle.
Design details
Insteroid features a wide body kit and futuristic interior
The Insteroid is an upgraded version of the Inster, complete with a wide body kit, oversized spoiler, and track wheels.
The interior design has been stripped down to its essentials, with bucket seats and a futuristic instrument cluster.
Eduardo Ramirez, Hyundai's Chief Designer, describes the Insteroid as "a modern take on the idea of a dream car," highlighting its unique appeal.
Gaming integration
Insteroid to feature in Hyundai's in-house video game
Hyundai plans to incorporate the Insteroid into an internally developed video game.
The game would be available for anyone to play on a web browser, further bringing the gaming theme into this innovative EV concept.
The company hopes this unique approach would draw more attention toward the Inster production model already available in key markets.
Market expansion
Inster production model set to launch in Korea
The regular Inster will debut as the Casper Electric in Korea this summer, followed by a European and Asian launch. It will start at under $26,000.
However, it is worth noting that these plans do not currently involve a launch in the US market.