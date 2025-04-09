What's the story

In yet another flip flop of sorts, US President Donald Trump has suspended his reciprocal tariff policy for 90 days, for non-retaliating countries.

Following the announcement, financial markets experienced a significant surge, with the NASDAQ climbing 9% and the S&P 500 rising 8%.

However, Trump has announced that he would immediately increase tariffs on China to an unprecedented 125%! This comes after China announced 84% retaliatory tariffs on all US goods earlier today.