Why Bangladeshis are vandalizing KFC, Bata, Pizza Hut outlets
Massive protests have broken out in Bangladesh, denouncing Israel's campaign in Gaza and calling for a boycott of Israeli products.
As protests spread across the country, many international brands allegedly linked to Israel were attacked.
The affected outlets included global firms like Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut.
The incident took place in the streets in Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Cumilla, and Dhaka, with protesters expressing solidarity with Palestinians as Israel ramped up its attack on Gaza.
Boycott call
Protesters claim global brands are complicit in violence
In Bogra city, hundreds of students and locals marched toward Satmatha intersection with placards condemning the "genocide in Gaza."
At one point, the protest turned violent when a Bata showroom was attacked. Protesters threw bricks at the building, breaking its glass walls.
But timely action from employees who locked the doors from inside prevented further destruction and possible injury to those inside.
Vandalism incident
Protesters vandalize Bata showroom
"Although protesters threw bricks and broke the glass, no major untoward incident occurred," said Bogra Sadar police station's Officer-in-Charge SM Moinuddin.
Tensions were also reported in Sylhet as demonstrators stormed a KFC outlet.
Bottles of soft drinks believed to be associated with Israeli companies were smashed on the premises, reported Bangla Tribune.
The restaurant was shut down as police moved in to take control of the situation.
Further unrest
Chittagong sees violence near GEC intersection
Another violence also broke out near the GEC intersection in Chittagong when protesters ransacked KFC and Pizza Hut outlets.
They hurled bricks, stones, and even shoes at the storefronts and caused severe damage.
Two units of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police were called in to control the situation.
"We are investigating the incident. The situation is now calm, and the crowd dispersed by evening," Mohammad Solaiman, police in charge of Panchlaish in Bangladesh told Dhaka Tribune.
Twitter Post
Videos of the vandalism
Why?
To protest against Israel’s retaliation in Palestine.
Why these brands?
They believe these are owned by Jews.
Widespread unrest
Protests spread to Cox's Bazar
Similar scenes were seen in Cox's Bazar, where protesters pelted stones at KFC and Pizza Hut signboards.
"There was no vandalism inside the restaurants...only stone-throwing at the logos," Cox's Bazar police Officer-in-Charge Elias Khan told BBC Bangla.
However, according to eyewitnesses, the unrest caused damage at several nearby establishments.
After several of its outlets were vandalized, Bata said, "We are aware of inaccurate claims suggesting that Bata is an Israeli-owned company or has political affiliations in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict."
Company response
Bata clarifies its position amid ongoing protests
Bata said it is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the Czech Republic with no political ties to the conflict.
Speakers at the protest event called for immediate action from both the Bangladeshi government and the United Nations.
They called for the boycott of Israeli goods and denounced the "brutal killings of innocent children, women, and civilians" in Gaza.