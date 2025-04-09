What's the story

Massive protests have broken out in Bangladesh, denouncing Israel's campaign in Gaza and calling for a boycott of Israeli products.

As protests spread across the country, many international brands allegedly linked to Israel were attacked.

The affected outlets included global firms like Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

The incident took place in the streets in Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Cumilla, and Dhaka, with protesters expressing solidarity with Palestinians as Israel ramped up its attack on Gaza.