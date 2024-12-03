Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated following attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, leading to a halt in trade and flight operations.

The arrest of a former Hindu monk and perceived inaction by Bangladesh's interim government have strained relations further.

Despite the unrest, Bangladesh's interim government hopes to maintain positive ties with India, acknowledging the potential regional implications of destabilizing relations.

India-Bangladesh ties have soured over recent violence

How Indians are retaliating against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

By Snehil Singh 04:34 pm Dec 03, 202404:34 pm

What's the story India's relations with Bangladesh have been strained amid reports of attacks on Hindus in the neighboring country. The tension has affected several sectors including tourism, healthcare, and trade. The All-Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners's Association has announced it will not accommodate or serve tourists from the neighboring country. Similarly, hospitals in Kolkata and Agartala have declared they won't treat Bangladeshi patients until the violence ceases.

Political unrest

Political shift and arrest aggravate India-Bangladesh relations

The political landscape in Bangladesh changed drastically after Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a student uprising, resulting in strained ties with India. New Delhi has been unhappy with the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, for not doing enough to protect minorities. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former Iskcon Hindu monk in Bangladesh, has only worsened the situation.

Economic impact

Trade relations and flight operations hit amid unrest

Trade relations between India and Bangladesh have also taken a major hit. The Exporters & Importers Association of Assam's Sribhumi district has halted all trade activities with Bangladesh via the Sutarkandi land port amid the ongoing unrest. This halts the daily export of goods like stone, rice, coal, and fresh fruits to Bangladesh. West Bengal's BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state would declare an "indefinite export embargo," demanding action from Bangladesh's interim government against the attacks on Hindus.

Sectoral disruptions

Flight operations and medical services affected

Notably, the unrest has also impacted flight operations between the two nations. In July, 205 flights operated between Bangladesh and Kolkata each way, however, by November, the number had dropped to 96 flights arriving in Kolkata from Bangladesh and 97 flights going to Dhaka. Medical services have also been impacted as hospitals like Jitendra Nayaran Ray Hospital in Kolkata and ILS Hospitals in Agartala have decided against treating Bangladeshi nationals unless attacks on Hindus cease.

Diplomatic response

Bangladesh's interim government responds to strained relations

Responding to these developments, Bangladesh's interim government admitted the strained relations but hoped to maintain positive ties with India. Muhammad Yunus said destabilizing Bangladesh would have broader regional implications. Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain said there has been a shift in relations since August 5 and stressed on building future ties with India based on this new reality.