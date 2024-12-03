Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have made strides in improving their relations, with a focus on resolving border disputes.

The two nations have agreed to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking an end to a long-standing standoff.

This progress includes a full disengagement from friction points in Eastern Ladakh, and a commitment to peace, tranquility, and respect for past agreements.

S Jaishankar addresses the Lok Sabha

'India-China ties have seen some improvements': Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:17 pm Dec 03, 202403:17 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, noting a positive shift in India-China relations. He admitted that the relationship has been strained since 2020 due to border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, he emphasized that recent diplomatic efforts have begun to mend these ties.

Diplomatic efforts

Jaishankar highlights India's commitment to peaceful resolution

Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with China toward a "fair, mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement." He stressed that peace and tranquility between New Delhi and Beijing is essential for progress. The minister also referred to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos, during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus.

Border agreement

Agreement to resume patrolling marks significant progress

In October, India and China agreed to resume patrolling along the LAC, putting an end to a years-long standoff that started after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The agreement includes coordinated patrols in friction areas such as Demchok and Depsang in Eastern Ladakh. Each side will carry out one patrol per week in these areas, aiding de-escalation efforts and confidence-building measures.

Border management

Jaishankar outlines principles for managing border areas

Jaishankar detailed three cardinal principles for managing border areas: strict respect for the LAC, no unilateral changes to the status quo, and complete observance of past agreements. He remembered China's troop amassing along the LAC in April-May 2020 resulted in face-offs with Indian forces and interrupted patrolling activities. The minister lauded India's armed forces for their swift and effective counter-deployment despite logistical challenges and the COVID-19 situation then.

De-escalation priority

Disengagement from friction points 'fully achieved'

Jaishankar said disengagement from friction points in Eastern Ladakh has been "fully achieved," with de-escalation being the next priority. This includes the issue of troop amassing along the LAC, the de facto international border between India and China. The diplomatic efforts included nearly two dozen rounds of talks between military commanders, culminating in an October agreement where troops returned to pre-2020 positions.